Woman shot in broad daylight in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 30s is in hospital after she was shot while on a balcony of a residential building in Montreal North, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

According to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, a call was made to 911 at around 4:05 p.m. for a shooting on Racette Avenue.

Comtois said the victim was on her balcony with a man when the suspect entered through the back of the building and shot her.

The suspect fled on foot. The man who was on the balcony with the victim also fled.

1:33 A look at the homicide rates in Montreal and Toronto A look at the homicide rates in Montreal and Toronto

Police have established a perimeter around the area and are looking for the two men.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was rushed to hospital with injuries to her lower body but police were unable to provide her health status.