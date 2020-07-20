Menu

Canada

Woman shot in broad daylight in Montreal North

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 7:13 pm
Montreal Police is on the site of a shooting in Montreal North.
Montreal Police is on the site of a shooting in Montreal North. Global News

A woman in her 30s is in hospital after she was shot while on a balcony of a residential building in Montreal North, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

According to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, a call was made to 911 at around 4:05 p.m. for a shooting on Racette Avenue.

Read more: 2 teens shot outside Côte-des-Neiges apartment building, police say

Comtois said the victim was on her balcony with a man when the suspect entered through the back of the building and shot her.

The suspect fled on foot. The man who was on the balcony with the victim also fled.

Police have established a perimeter around the area and are looking for the two men.

The victim was rushed to hospital with injuries to her lower body but police were unable to provide her health status.

