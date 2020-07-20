Woman shot in broad daylight in Montreal North

A woman in her 30s is in hospital after she was shot while on a balcony of a residential building in Montreal North, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
According to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, a call was made to 911 at around 4:05 p.m. for a shooting on Racette Avenue.
Comtois said the victim was on her balcony with a man when the suspect entered through the back of the building and shot her.
The suspect fled on foot. The man who was on the balcony with the victim also fled.
Police have established a perimeter around the area and are looking for the two men.
The victim was rushed to hospital with injuries to her lower body but police were unable to provide her health status.
