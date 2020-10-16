Montreal police arrest 12 in connection with alleged drug, gun trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

The organized crime section of Montreal police department arrested 12 people last Friday in connection with an alleged firearms and narcotics trafficking network operating in the Greater Montreal area.

The arrests on Oct. 9 came after a months-long investigation carried out by the Quiétude team — a special squad created in December 2019 dedicated to tackling gun violence — in collaboration with several other units of the Montreal police.

Police say the investigation, which began over the summer, led to the seizure of six firearms, including pistols and military-style semi-automatic rifles, as well as various elements linked to alleged drug trafficking including, 525 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 72.3 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, a kilo press and 194 grams of cannabis.

The seizures were made during searches carried out in five residences and three vehicles in Montreal and Mirabel.

Of the 12 arrested, 10 appeared in court on Oct. 10 to face various charges with the main ones being: possession of a prohibited weapon, trafficking in firearms, possession for the purpose of drug trafficking and breach of condition.

Of those who appeared in court, three are women aged between 22 and 30 years old, and seven are men between the ages of 23 and 47.

The accused are as follows: Jonathan Klor, 32, Jonathan Mputu, 32 ,Jessica Bertrand, 22, Simon Boucher, 23, Myriam Chikh, 30, Mathieu Deschenes, 47, Cébien Dieujuste, 33, Keven Durocher-Dion, 27, Fanny Hirsch, 27, and Dave St-Michel, 32.

The two remaining suspects are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.