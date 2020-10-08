Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Canadian doctors call for day of action against gun violence

By Catherine Urquhart & Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 10:56 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. doctors demand more gun restrictions' B.C. doctors demand more gun restrictions
WATCH: Canadian doctors demand more gun restrictions.

A group of Canadian doctors is calling for a national day of action against gun violence this month.

The call from the Canadian Doctors for Protection From Guns comes as Metro Vancouver grapples with its own wave of shootings, with at least 13 incidents since mid-September, several of them fatal.

Read more: Two charged after a man carrying a baby was shot outside a Vancouver restaurant

“In the United States, evidence-based dialogue on gun control has been obstructed by the National Rifle Association and its political partners,” said Toronto neurosurgeon Dr. Sunit Das, in a video message.

“This has come at great cost. We cannot allow the same to occur here in Canada.”

Click to play video 'Ottawa bans assault-style firearms' Ottawa bans assault-style firearms
Ottawa bans assault-style firearms

The doctors describe gun injuries as a preventable public health issue, and say it is one they are all too familiar with, working on the front lines of the health-care system.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The group has highlighted recent firearm restrictions implemented by the federal Liberal government as a positive step, but are calling for further changes.

Read more: Targeted Surrey shooting injures man as Metro Vancouver violence continues

The doctors say they want a complete ban on all semi-automatic weapons, including handguns, changes to the way guns are classified in Canada, and a crackdown on borders to stop illegal guns from being smuggled into the country.

Click to play video 'Hundreds rally in solidarity in Vancouver for gun control' Hundreds rally in solidarity in Vancouver for gun control
Hundreds rally in solidarity in Vancouver for gun control

Surrey nurse Darlene Bennett’s husband Paul, himself a nurse, was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity two years ago.

She says government action is necessary to prevent a repeat of her family’s grief.

Read more: Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a burden that’s going to be with me for the rest of my life. I don’t want that to be happening to another family; I don’t want them to feel this pain and their children to witness such horrors that young people shouldn’t see,” she said.

“Things have to change, and this is  a start.”

The doctors group has scheduled the day of action for Oct. 20, with events being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeGun Violencegun controlDoctorsGun CrimeShootingsDay of Actiondoctors for gun controldoctors gun control
Flyers
More weekly flyers