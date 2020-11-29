Police investigating report of stabbing in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said they are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred early Sunday morning in Dartmouth.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 0-100 block of Canso Lane at 7:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Eskasoni man charged with murder, 11 other charges after fatal car crash

“Investigators located a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The woman was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release.

Police remain on scene in the area and said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Search for man accused of stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day Search for man accused of stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day – Jul 22, 2020