Police investigating report of stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police said they are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred early Sunday morning in Dartmouth.
Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 0-100 block of Canso Lane at 7:10 a.m.
“Investigators located a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The woman was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release.
Police remain on scene in the area and said the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
