Crime

Police investigating report of stabbing in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 11:10 am
Image of a police car on scene of the stabbing.
Image of a police car on scene of the stabbing. Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred early Sunday morning in Dartmouth.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 0-100 block of Canso Lane at 7:10 a.m.

Eskasoni man charged with murder, 11 other charges after fatal car crash

“Investigators located a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The woman was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release.

Police remain on scene in the area and said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Search for man accused of stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day
Search for man accused of stabbing officer, assault in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day – Jul 22, 2020
