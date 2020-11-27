Eskasoni man charged with murder, 11 other charges after fatal car crash

Send this page to someone via email

An Eskasoni man has been charged with second-degree murder and multiple other offences after a 24-year-old woman died in a car crash Thursday.

RCMP say officers received a call about an impaired driver on 74th Street just after 1 a.m.

While police were en route to the scene, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 216. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle in the impaired driving complaint.

The local fire department, paramedics and the RCMP attended the scene of the crash and found a vehicle in the ditch with a severed utility pole and lines down.

The man who was driving, as well as two passengers, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries.

All three were transported to hospital.

A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say the driver, MacKenzie Daniel Poulette, 24, remains in custody and faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Criminal negligence causing death

Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Operation of a conveyance while over .08% blood alcohol causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing death

Failure to comply with release order

Failure to comply with a release order

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.