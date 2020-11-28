Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.L. reports two new COVID-19 cases, asks passengers on recent flight to get tested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2020 2:36 pm
Click to play video 'Planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Trudeau government says the COVID-19 vaccine should be ready to be rolled out to Canadians starting January 2021, but as University of Ottawa Epidemiologist, Amir Attaran explains there are still many questions about how it will be delivered and distributed.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a man who recently returned to the province from the United States.

Health officials say the man in his 50s in the Eastern Health region travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s on Nov. 25.

Read more: Dire warning about COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The province is asking anyone who travelled on the same flight to call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, officials say the second confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region in her 60s.

Trending Stories

She is a member of the same household of a previously known case, which was connected to the recent cluster in Grand Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador has 32 active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sN.LEastern HealthAir Canada Flight 7480
Flyers
More weekly flyers