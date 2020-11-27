Menu

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Elementary School in Surrey

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted November 27, 2020 11:19 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Newton Elementary.
Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Elementary School in Surrey.

Surrey school superintendent Jordan Tinney sent a letter out to students and staff Friday evening saying the school will be closed until Dec. 14th.

Fraser Health said 16 positive cases have been identified at the school.

As a precautionary measure, the health authority said closing the school for two weeks may break the chains of COVID-19 transmission that are present at the school.

Tinney said in his letter to parents that “the school will continue to work with our students to provide support for learning while they are home.”

Parents are expected to get more information over the weekend.

