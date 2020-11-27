Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Elementary School in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Elementary School in Surrey.

Surrey school superintendent Jordan Tinney sent a letter out to students and staff Friday evening saying the school will be closed until Dec. 14th.

Tonight, we met with @Fraserhealth and they have declared an outbreak at Newton Elementary. Effective today, the school is closed and is scheduled to re-open on Dec. 14th @CityofSurrey #surreybc #InItTogether #staysafe Emails out to staff. pic.twitter.com/o0zYwPVZFO — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) November 28, 2020

Fraser Health said 16 positive cases have been identified at the school.

As a precautionary measure, the health authority said closing the school for two weeks may break the chains of COVID-19 transmission that are present at the school.

Tinney said in his letter to parents that “the school will continue to work with our students to provide support for learning while they are home.”

Parents are expected to get more information over the weekend.

