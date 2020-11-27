B.C. health officials to provide Friday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Friday.

The province set records Thursday for daily new cases and active cases. It also saw a record-tying 13 deaths for the second day in a row.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a “majority” of Canadians should be vaccinated against the virus by September.

A clear timeline for the vaccine rollout remains unclear.

