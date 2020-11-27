Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Friday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 3:47 pm
Click to play video 'A BC doctor makes heartfelt appeal after losing 3 patients in a single weekend to COVID-19' A BC doctor makes heartfelt appeal after losing 3 patients in a single weekend to COVID-19
A BC doctor makes heartfelt appeal after losing 3 patients in a single weekend to COVID-19

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: RCMP say they’re not writing tickets for people driving together from different households

The province set records Thursday for daily new cases and active cases. It also saw a record-tying 13 deaths for the second day in a row.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a “majority” of Canadians should be vaccinated against the virus by September.

A clear timeline for the vaccine rollout remains unclear.

Read more: TransLink riders must now wear masks at indoor or sheltered stops

Click to play video 'Surrey school shutdown by COVID-19 outbreak prepares to reopen' Surrey school shutdown by COVID-19 outbreak prepares to reopen
Surrey school shutdown by COVID-19 outbreak prepares to reopen
