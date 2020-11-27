Menu

Crime

Costco, Hyatt House among those issued $5,000 fines for flouting public health orders

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 8:50 am
Click to play video 'Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines' Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines
After openly defying public health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 on two occasions, a rural Manitoba minister was handed a pair of fines Monday night. Global's Brittany Greenslade has the story.

A large retail and grocery store was fined this week for selling non-essential items in Winnipeg.

The Costco store on McGillvary Avenue was given a $5,000 ticket, said the province of Manitoba Friday.

“The Manitoba government continues to take actions to protect Manitobans during the COVID-19 pandemic and advises that personnel empowered to enforce public health orders will be out in full force on Black Friday,” said the province in an early release sent out Friday morning.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP hand out two dozen COVID-19 enforcement fines in one week

The province also said Manitoba Conservation officers fined four hunters from Ontario for not self-isolating when they came to Manitoba.

The hunters received tickets for $1,296.

Three people in the capital region also got $1,296 tickets, two people for failing to keep their gatherings under five people, and one for not wearing a mask.

Other places that have received tickets in Manitoba recently:

  • Henry’s Camera on Kenaston – $5,000 for failing to close a non-essential business, Nov. 19
  • Robin’s Donuts on 10th street, Brandon – $5,000 for failing to keep patrons socially distanced, Nov. 10
  • Hyatt House, Sterling Lyon Parkway – $5,000 for allowing patrons to eat in their restaurant, Nov. 10

“Videos circulating widely on social media show individuals gathering in groups larger than permitted by current public health orders. The province is encouraging anyone with information to identify participants to call the COVID Tip Line,” said the province.

That number is 1-866-626-4862, or people can fill out a form online here.

Coronavirus, coronavirus in manitoba, manitoba coronavirus, Costco, coronavirus fines
