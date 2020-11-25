Manitoba RCMP hand out two dozen COVID-19 enforcement fines in one week

Manitoba RCMP have issued 24 fines and 16 verbal warnings over the past week in connection with people failing to comply with the province’s emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police said they received 236 COVID-19-related calls between Nov. 14-20, including an incident Friday in The Pas, where seven people were fined at a gathering — then fined again (along with two others) a second time the same night.
Other incidents included a man fined by Norway House RCMP for having more than five people gathered, a woman fined by Cross Lake RCMP for being with someone not from her household and a woman fined by Steinbach RCMP for not self-isolating as directed.
Since April, RCMP have issued a total of 137 warnings and 75 fines in Manitoba (outside of Winnipeg).
