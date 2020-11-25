Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba RCMP hand out two dozen COVID-19 enforcement fines in one week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 5:12 pm
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle.
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Manitoba RCMP have issued 24 fines and 16 verbal warnings over the past week in connection with people failing to comply with the province’s emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said they received 236 COVID-19-related calls between Nov. 14-20, including an incident Friday in The Pas, where seven people were fined at a gathering — then fined again (along with two others) a second time the same night.

Read more: Two businesses fined $5,000 as Winnipeg steps up COVID-19 enforcement

Other incidents included a man fined by Norway House RCMP for having more than five people gathered, a woman fined by Cross Lake RCMP for being with someone not from her household and a woman fined by Steinbach RCMP for not self-isolating as directed.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since April, RCMP have issued a total of 137 warnings and 75 fines in Manitoba (outside of Winnipeg).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines' Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines
Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPcoronavirus in manitobaRCMP ManitobaFinesCoronavirus enforcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers