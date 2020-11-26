30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,983

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 new novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,983, including 52 deaths.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while six are in New Tecumseth, three are in Bradford and two are in Springwater.

The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil and Tiny Township.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired. Two of the new cases are related to an educational setting outbreak, while on is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

This week, the health unit has reported 149 new coronavirus cases.

Last week, there were 200 new COVID-19 cases in the region, marking the highest number of cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of the region’s total 1,983 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 1,717 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

There are 13 total COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four schools, two long-term care facilities, two congregate settings, two workplaces, one retirement home and two community settings.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There has been 61 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka since the start of the pandemic — at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, eight educational settings, six congregate settings and three community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,373 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 107,883, including 3,554 deaths.

