New measures aimed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Saskatchewan now in place

New measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus are now in effect across Saskatchewan.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, seating is limited to four people at a single table at all restaurants and licensed establishments. Tables must be two metres apart if there is a barrier between them and three metres apart if there is no barrier.

Guest and reservation information must also be maintained by restaurants and establishments.

The current curfew on liquor service remains in place. Last call is 10 p.m. and all alcohol must be consumed by 11 p.m.

The province has also suspended all sports activities, including games and practices, in all amateur and recreational leagues for all age groups.

Athletes and dancers 18 years of age and younger can still practice, although it must be in groups of eight or less with a minimum of three metres of physical distancing.

Masks are mandatory for all indoor fitness activity with the exception of aquatic activities.

Mandatory non-medical masking is required for all students, staff and visitors at all schools and daycares, except when eating or drinking. Children between the ages of three to 12 should were a mask if they are able.

Masking is also required for all employees and visitors in all common areas in businesses and workplaces, even in areas not accessible to the public.

Large retail stores must limit customer access to 50 per cent of capacity and must enhance the expectation of mask use and mitigation efforts through signage and staff training.

Casinos, bingo halls, arenas, theatres and performing art venues must restrict capacity to 30 people. Any facility that offers food and/or drink service must keep it separate — no food or drink is allowed in the activity area.

Places of worship. indoor banquets, conferences, weddings and funerals are limited to 30 people. Food and drink are not allowed to be present or served.

Private gathering sizes in home settings remain at five people, including those living at the residence.

Immediate families with five or more people are not allowed to have additional visitors.

The government is strongly discouraging gatherings of any size beyond the immediate household at this time.

The measures are in place until at least Dec. 17 and are subject to review by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.