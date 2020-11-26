Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

72 new coronavirus cases reported at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

By David Giles Global News
Correction officials move 15 inmates after a disturbance at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
There are 85 active coronavirus cases among offenders and staff at Saskatoon Correctional Centre. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan government said 72 of the 299 new coronavirus cases reported in the province on Thursday were at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Officials said 68 of the infected are offenders and four are staff.

Read more: 16 COVID-19 cases reported among staff, inmates at Saskatchewan correctional centres

Overall, there are 85 active cases among offenders and staff at the facility.

No new admissions are being allowed at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre at this time, with remanded and sentenced offenders being redirected to facilities in Prince Albert or Regina.

Click to play video 'Alberta prisoner advocates suggest early release amid COVID-19 outbreak' Alberta prisoner advocates suggest early release amid COVID-19 outbreak
Alberta prisoner advocates suggest early release amid COVID-19 outbreak – Oct 23, 2020

Corrections said they are working with public health officials on measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 both within the centre and throughout the correctional system.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the measures is continuous mandatory masking for all offenders. Staff have been continuously masking since the summer, officials said.

Read more: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams

All new admissions to provincial correctional centres will be tested for COVID-19 starting next week and be quarantined for 14 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials said they are also working on ongoing testing of offenders and staff at all facilities.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 saskatchewanSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Correctional CentreRegina Correctional CentreMinistry of Corrections and PolicingSaskatchewan Ministry of Corrections and Policing
Flyers
More weekly flyers