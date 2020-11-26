72 new coronavirus cases reported at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government said 72 of the 299 new coronavirus cases reported in the province on Thursday were at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Officials said 68 of the infected are offenders and four are staff.

Overall, there are 85 active cases among offenders and staff at the facility.

No new admissions are being allowed at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre at this time, with remanded and sentenced offenders being redirected to facilities in Prince Albert or Regina.

Corrections said they are working with public health officials on measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 both within the centre and throughout the correctional system.

Among the measures is continuous mandatory masking for all offenders. Staff have been continuously masking since the summer, officials said.

All new admissions to provincial correctional centres will be tested for COVID-19 starting next week and be quarantined for 14 days.

Officials said they are also working on ongoing testing of offenders and staff at all facilities.