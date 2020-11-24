Coronavirus: Saskatchewan NDP leader calls on premier to create task force

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili is calling on the premier to set up a multi-sectoral task force to help curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

“We are in a very serious moment and unfortunately it is going to get worse in the next little while and that is why it’s important we take action right now,” Meili said at a press conference Tuesday.

Today, I wrote @PremierScottMoe to call for the creation of a multi-sector task force to tackle the spread of #COVID19SK and protect our communities, hospitals, schools & businesses. Let’s work together to flatten the curve and save lives, and for a successful recovery. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/ULsLfJ95Dd — Ryan Meili (@ryanmeili) November 24, 2020

Meili said a task force of experts could help with immediate challenges as well as recovery when things get better. His proposed task force would bring in municipal and Indigenous leaders as well as leaders in areas like business, health social services and education.

“Business sees one part of what we’re struggling with, labour sees another. Health care workers see another and we as opposition hear different voices than the government hears. We need everyone at the table so the best decisions can be made,” Meili said.

He emphasized both political parties need to work together.

“While the Sask. Party and the New Democrats were political opponents, we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus,” Meili said.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and Scott Moe will announce measures in development and under consideration at a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m.

