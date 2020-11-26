70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases now at 3,287

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced 70 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 3,287.

Another six cases have been linked to the outbreak at Village Manor in St. Jacob’s. There have now been 28 cases linked to the outbreak including one victim who was reported on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported in the area on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 124.

Another 50 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 2,728.

That leaves the area with 433 active cases including 10 people who are in ICU and another 16 people who are in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Coronavirus: University instructor designs device to adapt face shields to baseball hats Coronavirus: University instructor designs device to adapt face shields to baseball hats

Including the outbreak at Village Manor, there are currently 22 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One new outbreak was declared at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener after a staff member and a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were no other changes to the current and active outbreaks in the area.

Ontario reported 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 109,361.

“Locally, there are 572 new cases in Peel, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-one more deaths were also announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,575.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca