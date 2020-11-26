Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases now at 3,287

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 3:23 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Initial Canadian COVID-19 vaccine distribution to focus on three core groups' Coronavirus: Initial Canadian COVID-19 vaccine distribution to focus on three core groups
Initial Canadian COVID-19 vaccine distribution to focus on three core groups

Waterloo Public Health announced 70 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 3,287.

Another six cases have been linked to the outbreak at Village Manor in St. Jacob’s. There have now been 28 cases linked to the outbreak including one victim who was reported on Wednesday.

Read more: New COVID-19 order issued for stores, malls in Waterloo Region

No new deaths were reported in the area on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 124.

Another 50 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 2,728.

That leaves the area with 433 active cases including 10 people who are in ICU and another 16 people who are in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: University instructor designs device to adapt face shields to baseball hats' Coronavirus: University instructor designs device to adapt face shields to baseball hats
Coronavirus: University instructor designs device to adapt face shields to baseball hats

Including the outbreak at Village Manor, there are currently 22 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One new outbreak was declared at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener after a staff member and a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were no other changes to the current and active outbreaks in the area.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,478 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Ontario reported 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 109,361.

“Locally, there are 572 new cases in Peel, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-one more deaths were also announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,575.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19Ontario COVID_19 news Ontario outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers