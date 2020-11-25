Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New COVID-19 order issued for stores, malls in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 2:13 pm
Click to play video '‘Supply chain remains very strong’: retail experts say no need to hoard essentials during COVID-19 pandemic' ‘Supply chain remains very strong’: retail experts say no need to hoard essentials during COVID-19 pandemic
‘Supply chain remains very strong’: retail experts say no need to hoard essentials during COVID-19 pandemic

Waterloo Region’s top doctor issued a new COVID-19 order on Wednesday requiring shopping mall and retail store owner and operator to make sure that capacity is managed and actively monitored.

“I wish to acknowledge the hard work of owners and operators and the measures they have implemented to protect our community,” Waterloo Region medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a statement.

Read more: Ontario places Waterloo Region in red control COVID-19 level

“This order works to further limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect shoppers and employees in these settings vulnerable to overcrowding.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region says there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in close contact environments where persons are within two metres distance and/or not wearing face coverings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Trudeau admits Canadians won’t be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine' Trudeau admits Canadians won’t be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine
Trudeau admits Canadians won’t be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

It notes that shopping malls and retail stores are known to be overcrowded during the holidays although it does not explain why the order was issued on Wednesday.

In the order, Wang says, “the requirements specified in this Order are necessary in order to decrease or eliminate the risk to health presented by the communicable disease.”

Read more: 57 more positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region, active cases at 385

The order will come into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

It will require shopping malls and retail stores set maximum capacity limits which would allow people to maintain proper physical distancing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19Kitchener shoppingWaterloo shopping
Flyers
More weekly flyers