New COVID-19 order issued for stores, malls in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region’s top doctor issued a new COVID-19 order on Wednesday requiring shopping mall and retail store owner and operator to make sure that capacity is managed and actively monitored.

“I wish to acknowledge the hard work of owners and operators and the measures they have implemented to protect our community,” Waterloo Region medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a statement.

“This order works to further limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect shoppers and employees in these settings vulnerable to overcrowding.”

The region says there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in close contact environments where persons are within two metres distance and/or not wearing face coverings.

It notes that shopping malls and retail stores are known to be overcrowded during the holidays although it does not explain why the order was issued on Wednesday.

In the order, Wang says, “the requirements specified in this Order are necessary in order to decrease or eliminate the risk to health presented by the communicable disease.”

The order will come into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

It will require shopping malls and retail stores set maximum capacity limits which would allow people to maintain proper physical distancing.