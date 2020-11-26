Boy dead, man shot, OPP officer seriously injured following shooting in City of Kawartha Lakes: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a child has died and an OPP officer was seriously injured and another man was injured following a shooting incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.

In a tweet issued at 2:06 p.m., the SIU said as a result of an “interaction” between a man and police, the man was shot and an officer was seriously injured.

“A young boy is deceased,” the SIU stated.

There are unconfirmed reports the incident also involved a police pursuit.

SIU investigating incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes. As a result of an interaction between a man and police, the man was shot and a police officer was seriously injured. A young boy is deceased. More information to come later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 26, 2020

In a tweet earlier, OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique reported an officer was injured just east of Lindsay, Ont., and that one suspect was in custody.

“There are no concerns for public safety,” he tweeted at 10:07 a.m. “Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow.”

Global News has learned the officer — under a police escort — was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Their condition is not yet know.

A City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer arrives at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

An #OPP officer has been seriously injured in an incident in @OPP_CR near Lindsay. A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow. — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 26, 2020

The municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay closed Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road for the investigation. The area is just a few kilometres east of Lindsay.

No other details have been made available.

Global News Peterborough has learned investigators are also on the scene of a residence just north of the village of Bobcaygeon in the neighbouring Municipality of Trent Lakes.

An Ornge air ambulance was requested by officials were unable to attend due to thick fog in the area at the time.

The SIU is expected to release a statement around 4 p.m. Thursday. SIU investigators arrived on the scene at Pigeon Lake Road around 12:35 p.m.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

