Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Slain OPP officer to have procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Condolences pour in for OPP officer shot and killed on Manitoulin Island' Condolences pour in for OPP officer shot and killed on Manitoulin Island
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 20, 2020: OPP Const. Marc Hovingh was killed in the line of duty, responding to a property dispute near the town of Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island. As Catherine Mcdonald reports, he was described as a big man with a soft heart who would help anyone.

TORONTO — An escort home is planned today for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The provincial police union says two OPP cruisers will accompany the hearse carrying Constable Marc Hovingh.

The procession will leave a Toronto funeral home at noon and drive more than five hours to Mindemoya on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island.

Read more: SIU investigating after OPP officer, civilian shot and killed in incident on Manitoulin Island

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hovingh and Gary Brohman were both killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire.

Hovingh was one of the officers who responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog says both Hovingh and Brohman died in hospital.

Read more: Civilian identified in fatal Manitoulin Island shooting that also killed OPP officer

The procession is scheduled to head north on Highway 400 to Highway 69, then follow highways 17 and 6 into Mindemoya.

The association representing OPP officers encourages its members, other policing agencies, and the public to pay their respects along the route as the procession passes.

Click to play video 'Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh' Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh
Marc HovinghOPP Officer KilledGary BrohmanMindemoyaGore Bay OntarioMarc Hovingh procession
