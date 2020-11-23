Slain OPP officer to have procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An escort home is planned today for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The provincial police union says two OPP cruisers will accompany the hearse carrying Constable Marc Hovingh.

The procession will leave a Toronto funeral home at noon and drive more than five hours to Mindemoya on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hovingh and Gary Brohman were both killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire.

Hovingh was one of the officers who responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s police watchdog says both Hovingh and Brohman died in hospital.

Read more: Civilian identified in fatal Manitoulin Island shooting that also killed OPP officer

The procession is scheduled to head north on Highway 400 to Highway 69, then follow highways 17 and 6 into Mindemoya.

The association representing OPP officers encourages its members, other policing agencies, and the public to pay their respects along the route as the procession passes.

The escort accompanying Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh will return to Manitoulin Island from Toronto at 12 noon Mon, Nov 23. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, live updates will be provided on @OPP_News Route – MacKinnon & Bowes / Hwy 400 / Hwy 69 / Hwy 17 / Hwy 6 pic.twitter.com/l4W2cYBQaL — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 23, 2020

Advertisement