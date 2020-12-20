Top holiday gifts for 2020

Time is running out to find the perfect holiday gift.

Despite the challenges of 2020, every year has its top, trendiest gift, and whether you are doing online shopping, curb-side pick-up or have the option to walk into a store this holiday season, you want to know what to look for.

Money expert Barry Choi recently joined The Morning Show to share some of the top gifts this year.

Choi says the most coveted gift this season is the PS5, but for the most part, it is sold out at most retailers.

He says if you have someone on your list eyeing this item, you need to either check when retailers have them in stock or wait for the product to come back in stores down the road. Either way, many people may not get the PS5 this year.

So, what other top trending gifts are still an option? From gadgets to local favourites to bottles meant to share, this year has offered us quite the selection of gifts.

Here are our favourite gift ideas the holiday season.

Hot tech items

This year has been all about staying connected, whether this meant at work, school or just catching up with friends outside our social circle. Electronics often tend to be best-sellers, and this year, speakers, chargers and a hand-held massager all top that list.

Nest Audio by Google, $139, available at various retailers SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II, starting at $130, available at a variety of retailers Percussive Therapy Device, $250, available at Best Buy Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $200, available at Amazon Canada



100 Year Old Book Turned into a Wireless Phone Charger, $103, available at Etsy Canada

Boozy favourites

Cheers to a New Year! While many of us have been experimenting with making our own cocktails at home, 2020 also provided some time to explore what our country has to offer. Some of our top picks include a West Coast-based gin, an East Coast favourite and a classic way to bring in the New Year.



Empress Gin, starting at $50, available at various retailers

Chicken Bones Liqueur, $35, available at Moonshine Creek Distillery

Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream, $30, available at a variety of retailers

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, starting at $85, available at a variety of retailers



Glenfiddich Bourbon Barrel, $75, available at various retailers

Biggest books for 2021

Spend this season and next year catching up on the best-selling books of the year. From Canadian authors to most anticipated titles, these gifts will not only make great book club additions in the new year, but also challenge us to think outside the box.

They Said This Would Be Fun: Race, Campus Life, and Growing Up, $25, available at major Canadian bookstores



Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose, $14, available at major Canadian bookstores



Home Body, $16, available at major Canadian bookstores

How to Pronounce Knife Stories, $25, available at major Canadian bookstores

Life at home

Our spaces have become our sanctuaries and most Canadians have been spending more time at home than ever. If you’re looking for gifts that make your space come to life, these below include desk items, lighting and even loungewear to keep your warm and cozy. All of these are Canadian-made.



Cozzzy Lounge Cardigan, $80, available at Knix Forest Hill Candle, $30, available at Judes & Co.



OwO Bread Planter Pot, $19, available at Etsy Canada



Teal zig-zag pillow, $44.95, available at Batiqua



OLEHENRIKSEN Happy Juice Brightening Skincare Set, $90, OLEHENRIKSEN Happy Juice Brightening Skincare Set, $90, available at Sephora Canada