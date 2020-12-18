Best gifts 2020: Ideas for the women in your life

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays are just around the corner which means time is ticking to find the perfect gifts for the women in your life.

According to a survey by Equifax in November, 62 per cent of participants said they have no plans on cutting back on holiday spending.

In comparison, only 33 per cent said they were planning on spending less amid the pandemic.

No matter what your budget is, finding the right gift doesn’t mean breaking the bank. With a range of ideas including options that support local and BIPOC-owned businesses, you can find meaningful and personalized gifts in the budget-friendly list below.

Here are 20 gift ideas for women this holiday season.

3:43 Christmas mail deadline looming amidst record parcel demand Christmas mail deadline looming amidst record parcel demand

For wellness and beauty enthusiasts

After a challenging year, give the gift of self-care with beauty and fitness items. The women in your life will appreciate having gifts they can use in their personal time, whether they’re working out at home or indulging in skincare.

Story continues below advertisement

Cheekbone x Christi Belcourt Limited Edition Gift Box, $125, available Cheekbone

Skincare Superstars Origins Best-Selling Must-Haves, $58, available at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Glowy- The Night Kit, $98, available at Drunk Elephant

Story continues below advertisement

Non-slip yoga mat with carry strap, $31.44, available on Amazon

Cast iron kettlebell, $35.63, available at various retailers

Story continues below advertisement

For the fashionista and accessory lover

For the selective and trendy ladies in your life, you can never go wrong with fashion staples. Help them express their style with customizable press-on nails, a statement coat or accessories that don’t compromise comfort.

Jade Vegan-Leather Backpack, $139.99, available at Lambert

Satin-Lined Beanie with Removable Pom Pom, $44.99, available at KinkandCoil

Story continues below advertisement

‘Keri’ Black Onyx Necklace, $73, available at Alora, local and Black-owned

Trench Coat with Lapel Collar, $59.00, available at Zara

Luna Lab Picasso Press on Nails, $58.79, available at Luna Lab,

Story continues below advertisement

For the homebody

Staying at home has been a major theme for 2020 that will likely continue into the future. Whether their home is a place of relaxation or if it doubles as a workspace, these gifts will help set the tone for any room.

Tuddrom soft faux fur reversible blanket, $24.79, available at Amazon

‘Her’ hand-poured candle with flower petals, $28, available via Instagram

Story continues below advertisement

Monstera 8” house plant, $50, available at Dynasty

Auria Glass Ultrasonic Diffuser, $69.50, available at Indigo

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine, $99, available at various retailers

Story continues below advertisement

4:03 World Animal Protection is advising people to not buy an exotic pet as a gift this holiday season World Animal Protection is advising people to not buy an exotic pet as a gift this holiday season

For the tech lover

For the women in your life who love smart gadgets, these gift ideas will take their everyday activities to another level, whether they’re entertaining others or themselves.

Philips Hue A-19 Smart Bluetooth LED Multicolor Light Bulbs, $159.99, available at various retailers.

Story continues below advertisement

Crosley CR8005D-TN Cruiser Deluxe Portable Record Table, $98.99, available at various retailers

Mini Portable PVO Projector, $176.86, available at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer, $119.99, available at Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kobo Libra H2O White E-Reader, $199.99, available at Indigo

For more gift ideas for women, watch the full video above.