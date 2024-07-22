Prince George turns 11: New portrait of royal heir released

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s Prince George turned eleven on Monday, with Kensington Palace publishing a new photograph of him smiling and looking relaxed, dressed in a white shirt and dark blazer, to mark the occasion.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” Kensington Palace said on X, alongside the black-and-white picture of the second in line to the throne, taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

George, grandson of King Charles, was last seen in public on July 14 when he accompanied his father, Prince William, to watch England play in the final of the European soccer championship in Berlin. The team lost to Spain.

View image in full screen Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It has been a difficult year for Britain’s royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer, although both have been well enough to attend events over the last few weeks.

Kate and William often release portraits of their children to mark their birthdays, with many of the images taken by the Princess.