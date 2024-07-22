Menu

Trending

Prince George turns 11: New portrait of royal heir released

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 22, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Prince George of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany View image in full screen
Prince George of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Britain’s Prince George turned eleven on Monday, with Kensington Palace publishing a new photograph of him smiling and looking relaxed, dressed in a white shirt and dark blazer, to mark the occasion.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” Kensington Palace said on X, alongside the black-and-white picture of the second in line to the throne, taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

George, grandson of King Charles, was last seen in public on July 14 when he accompanied his father, Prince William, to watch England play in the final of the European soccer championship in Berlin. The team lost to Spain.

Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. View image in full screen
Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
It has been a difficult year for Britain’s royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer, although both have been well enough to attend events over the last few weeks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kate and William often release portraits of their children to mark their birthdays, with many of the images taken by the Princess.

© 2024 Reuters

