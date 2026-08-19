Suspect in Chucky-style mask accused of terrorizing people in Philadelphia

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Police in Philadelphia say they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wearing a Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask, who is accused of harassing and terrorizing people.

On Tuesday, police released a statement saying, “On Wednesday, 8-12-26 at approximately 5:30AM, the complainant was chased by a masked offender in the area of 1500 JFK Blvd. The offender made threatening comments as they approached causing the complainant to stumble and sustain injury.”

Police said the suspect fled into a subway station after the incident took place.

Police said the suspect is described as “a 16-20 year old Black male, 5’8″, thin build wearing a white baby doll style Halloween mask with black hair and a black/blue plaid backpack.”

“If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately,” police added.

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During a press conference on Monday, Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said that during a 20-minute time span, the suspect “was able to accost a good many people, most of which haven’t come forward yet.”

In an instance captured on surveillance video, Smith said the suspect chased a female jogger who he allegedly asked, “Are you ready to die?”

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The woman ran away, screaming for help and injured her leg, Smith said.

Smith said the female jogger came forward and there are believed to be at least six other people that the suspect ran up to “attempting to scare or antagonize.”

The person was wearing a “Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask,” Smith said, referring to the doll from the Child’s Play horror franchise.

“There’s a clear indication that he’s filming this for his own purposes,” Smith added. “He’s targeting men and women, just whoever he appears to come across.”

Once apprehended, the suspect will face charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment and intimidation, according to Smith.

1:47 Ring camera captures man in clown costume uttering threats outside family home

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after police allege he stabbed a 78-year-old man to death in a random attack in East St. Louis, Ill.

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The suspect was allegedly captured in doorbell camera footage dressed as a clown before the stabbing took place.

In a news release, Illinois State Police said special agents arrested the 15-year-old boy for first-degree murder after the stabbing attack left a victim dead.

“On August 3, 2026, shortly after 10 p.m., East St. Louis Police Department (ESLPD) responded to the area of 76th Street and State Street for the report of a body in the roadway. The victim, 78-year-old John W. Allen of Jennings, MO, was waiting at a bus stop when he was stabbed in a random attack by a suspect wearing a clown outfit,” police said.

“ISP PSEG Special Agents arrived on scene, and a juvenile suspect was quickly identified. Special Agents later located the juvenile at a residence and took him into custody. On August 6, 2026, the juvenile was formally charged with First Degree Murder. The suspect remained in custody during the issuance of charges.”

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Global News that the 78-year-old victim died of multiple stab wounds.

East St. Louis resident Lora Palmer shared a clip that appeared to show the same suspect dressed as a clown approaching their mother’s front door on Facebook.

In the video, the person whispers, “I’ve been looking for you,” before walking away from the home.