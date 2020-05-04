Princess Charlotte photos: Prince William, Kate Middleton share portraits for royal’s 5th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their daughter Princess Charlotte‘s fifth birthday with new portraits and giving to the needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series of photos was taken by Middleton, a photographer and art history major, in April. They were shared on the couple’s official Twitter account.

In the photos, Charlotte can be seen knocking on a blue door with food in her hand. In another, she smiles while sorting through bags for donation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

“The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area,” the tweet reads.

On her actual birthday, they shared an extra photo — a candid snapshot from the same day in April.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday,” they wrote on Twitter.

The pictures were taken on the Sandringham Estate, the Queen’s country estate in Norfolk, CNN reports, where the Royal Family gathers for Christmas every year.

Charlotte’s portraits followed new ones of her little brother, Prince Louis, to ring in his second birthday.

The young prince turned two on April 23. To celebrate, as with most royal birthdays, Kensington Palace released candid photos of Louis playing with some finger paints.

In one snapshot, the boy looks up at the camera, his hands covered in rainbow paint. In another, his rainbow artwork is on display.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

Making matters sweeter, Prince Charles’ residence, Clarence House, shared a touching black-and-white photo of the future king with his grandson.

In it, Louis wraps his arms around his grandfather’s neck as Charles holds him tightly, his eyes closed.

A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. 🎂 The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/olLLGASxX8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

