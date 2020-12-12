The most-wanted toys and gifts for kids in 2020

Like every other seasonal ritual, holiday shopping will also look different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht, who recently joined The Morning Show, says it’s not a bad idea to continue traditions like toy giving.

READ MORE: Toy retailers brace for busy holiday season amid coronavirus

Schacht’s list of the hottest toys of the year include everything from a marshmallow blaster to an electric scooter secretly intended for adults.

Watch the full video above to see her picks and check out Global News Lifestyle’s favourite toys for all the little ones in your life below.

For the 2020 babies

It has been quite the year. If you know a new baby (or a new parent) in 2020, you may want to give them something a little extra this holiday season. From plushy favourites to customized mementos to gifts every new parent will appreciate, the gifts below are all about easing the transition into full-time parenting.

Story continues below advertisement

Linen Bear Rattle, $36, available at Tuk & Milo



VTech Explore & Crawl Elephant, $35, available at various retailers Care Bears Plush, $20, available at Canadian Tire Mom EST 2020 Mug, $19, available at Etsy Canada

Canadian Tuxedo Jumpsuit, $25, available at Astraea Baby



Digital Video Baby Monitor, $90, available at various retailers

For the kids who love learning

For many children, learning looked very different this year. Whether your child was learning at home or going into the classroom, parenting experts can agree the need for continued learning after school hours has never been more important. These toys challenge your child to be creative, build skills and expand their knowledge.

Story continues below advertisement

Robotic Pet Hedgehog, $50, available at Indigo Learning Friends 100 Words Book, $23, available at various retailers Bug Box, $16, available at Thorpe Toys Kids World Map, starting at $25, available at Etsy Canada Viola Desmond Won’t Be Budged, $10, available at various retailers

For the kids’ spaces

Since we are spending more time at home, our spaces have never been this important. While your child may not be used to spending this much time indoors, it may be a good time to let them get creative in their spaces. From decor to bedding to stickers that let them make works of art, this selection is all about simple ways to upgrade a room.

LED table lamp, dog pattern, $18, available at IKEA Canada Dance Pow-wow sticker sheet, $10, available at Etsy Canada Fantastic garden comforter set, $50, available at Simons

Shark wooden pendulum clock, $65, available at Dilly Dally A Little Lovely Company Cloud Projector Light, $20, available at Kid Monet

For the kids who just want to have fun

Some kids just want the temporary joy that comes with opening a holiday gift. This year, we’ve seen everything from pens that let you draw with chocolate to marshmallow blasters (not ideal for hot chocolate) and even one-of-a-kind games from small businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Chocolate Pen, $30, available at Walmart Canada Marshmallow Blaster, $36, available at Zing Matilda Balancing Game, $40, available at Cherry Tree Lane Exploding Kittens Card Games, $25, available at Amazon Canada