941 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported as B.C. continues to shatter records

B.C. reported a record-high 941 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths.

The total shattered the previous daily record of 762 cases recorded last week.

Of the new cases, 678 were in the Fraser Health region and 174 were in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The 10 deaths brought B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 358.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by seven to 284, a new record high. Of those, 61 are in intensive care, an increase of three from Monday when the province reported 1,933 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths over a span of three days.

There are 7,732 active cases in the province and a total of 10,283 people are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the province ordered all gymnastic centres, dance studios, martial arts venues and yoga studios in British Columbia to close immediately while new guidance is being developed.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new orders, including a mandatory mask mandate in indoor public spaces, the extension of Lower Mainland restrictions on social gatherings and a suspension on in-person religious services.

The order put the brakes on holiday events such as the VanDusen Festival of Lights, the Stanley Park Bright Nights Christmas Train or The Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens in Victoria.

On Nov. 12, Henry released modelling data that indicated British Columbia could see more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day if people don’t cut down on contacts.

— With files from Richard Zussman