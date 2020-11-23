B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are set to provide three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

During its last update Friday, B.C. reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest since Nov. 9.

In a written statement, health officials also confirmed 10 new deaths, the third time in a week COVID-19 fatalities hit double digits.

Hospitalizations reached a record high of 227, while 57 people were in critical or intensive care. Active cases also reached a new high of 7,122.

The day before, 538 cases were added to B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new orders, including a mandatory mask mandate in indoor public spaces, the extension of Lower Mainland restrictions on social gatherings and a suspension on in-person religious services.

The order will put the brakes on all major events, including holiday events such as the VanDusen Festival of Lights, the Stanley Park Bright Nights Christmas Train or The Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens in Victoria.

Henry said last week that British Columbians need to return to how they thought and behaved during the first wave of the pandemic, limiting social interactions and eliminating non-essential travel.

“We need to do more,” she said.

“We need to keep our essential activities open and operating safely, we need to keep our schools open and operating safely, and our workplaces that can be safely open, open. And we need to relieve the stress on our health-care system, right now.”

— With files from Simon Little