57 more positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region, active cases at 385

Waterloo Public Health reported 57 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of positive cases in the region to 3,139.

There were 36 people cleared of the virus since Monday’s update, raising the total number of resolved cases to 2,631.

This jumps the number of active cases to 385.

Waterloo Public Health made several changes to its dashboard on Monday including how many people are now in intensive care as a result of the virus. There are currently 10 people in ICUs in the area as a result of COVID-19 while another 14 people are also in area hospitals due to the virus.

The agency is also now reporting the average of how quickly tests are being turned around with about 94.6 per cent occurring over a two-day period.

It is also reporting the seven-day average of per cent positivity and the reproduction estimates. Over the past few days, the region surpassed the 200,000 barrier of tests with 202,295 having been conducted in the area.

Waterloo Public Health announced that 5 outbreaks have come to an end including two in congregate settings as well as one each at an office, in construction and in a manufacturing plant.

There were also new cases connected to a couple of sports-related outbreaks in the area.

Another four cases were connected to a racquet-sports-related outbreak which was declared on Nov. 12 and has now seen 22 people test positive.

One new case was connected to a hockey-related outbreak which was declared on Nov. 16 and has now seen nine people test positive for the virus.

Waterloo Public Health refuses to provide any more info on either outbreak, claiming privacy concerns.

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 106,510.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant decrease from Monday which saw 1,589 new infections and marked the largest single-day increase to date. However, the provincial government indicated there were technical issues with cases reported for Monday and Tuesday.

“Due to technical issues, instead of including cases up until 12 p.m. on Nov. 22, yesterday’s report contained cases reported in CCM up until 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts yesterday, and an underestimate of the daily counts today,” the government said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,519 as 14 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

