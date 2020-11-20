Menu

Health

Ontario places Waterloo Region in red control COVID-19 level

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to move Toronto, Peel Region under lockdown' Coronavirus: Ontario to move Toronto, Peel Region under lockdown
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that Toronto and Peel Region would move into lockdown amid the second wave of COVID-19, beginning Monday Nov. 23. Ford added that up to $600 million in relief would be made available to help businesses impacted by the new measures that will see most non-essential businesses close.

On Friday, the Ontario government placed Waterloo Region in the red control COVID-19 level, which is the highest level short of a full lockdown.

The move comes a week after the area was placed in orange and two weeks after a move to yellow.

Read more: Waterloo Region likely to see red on Friday, more COVID-19 restrictions

Regional leaders had said as early as Monday that they were pushing for the province to make the move despite cases falling over the past few days.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau points to COVID-19 ‘anxiety’ after his UN speech sparks ‘Great Reset’ conspiracy' Coronavirus: Trudeau points to COVID-19 ‘anxiety’ after his UN speech sparks ‘Great Reset’ conspiracy
Coronavirus: Trudeau points to COVID-19 ‘anxiety’ after his UN speech sparks ‘Great Reset’ conspiracy

“Although in the last couple of days, our daily number of new cases reported has come down a little, we are still firmly overall in the red category and there is a broad spread of COVID-19 in our community,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday morning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The move builds on restrictions from the other levels and will see a number of businesses closed including gyms and indoor fitness centres, casinos while also limiting capacity at event spaces to just 10 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It also places restrictions on religious services, weddings and funerals and adds requirements for workplace screening.

It also requires additional protection for workers when patrons are not wearing masks.

Read more: Cambridge restaurant charged for not following proper COVID-19 protocols

“Given the recent acceleration in growth, which has led to multiple outbreaks, broad community spread, and a weekly incidence rate behind only Peel, Toronto and York (the three areas of the province with the highest incidence rates), I have advocated to the province that Waterloo Region be placed in the red control category,” Wang said.

The changes will come into effect in Waterloo Region on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
