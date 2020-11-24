Guelph adds 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 39

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 545 cases.

Active cases in the city dropped by four from the previous day to 39, but there is no one being treated in a hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the 39 cases, 15 were transmitted by close contact, 11 were from community transmission, another three are outbreak-related and 10 are still being investigated.

The city has now seen 495 people recovered from COVID-19, which is eight more than the previous day’s count.

In one month, Guelph has added 109 confirmed cases and 102 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen. One resident has tested positive in the Eramosa Long-Term Care Home and two staff members have tested positive in the Mapleton Long-Term Care Home.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home is reporting one confirmed case among its staff.

Two more cases have popped up in Guelph schools — one at St. Joseph Catholic School and one at St. John Catholic School.

Guelph now has three confirmed cases in three schools.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 106,510.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,519 as 14 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

