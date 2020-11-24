Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Guelph adds 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 39

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 1:21 pm
Click to play video 'Premier Doug Ford announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force' Premier Doug Ford announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force
Premier Doug Ford has enlisted the help of a retired Canadian military general to help his government plan the logistics involved in distributing millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Guelph reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 545 cases.

Active cases in the city dropped by four from the previous day to 39, but there is no one being treated in a hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: A look at what has gone wrong in Ontario long-term care amid the coronavirus pandemic

Of the 39 cases, 15 were transmitted by close contact, 11 were from community transmission, another three are outbreak-related and 10 are still being investigated.

The city has now seen 495 people recovered from COVID-19, which is eight more than the previous day’s count.

In one month, Guelph has added 109 confirmed cases and 102 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen. One resident has tested positive in the Eramosa Long-Term Care Home and two staff members have tested positive in the Mapleton Long-Term Care Home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Stone Lodge Retirement Home is reporting one confirmed case among its staff.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date
Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canada working on vaccine distribution, ‘premature’ to give date

Two more cases have popped up in Guelph schools — one at St. Joseph Catholic School and one at St. John Catholic School.

Trending Stories

Guelph now has three confirmed cases in three schools.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Windsor mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules when dining out with 7 people

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 106,510.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,519 as 14 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Casescovid-19 casesGuelph NewsCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 Guelphguelph cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers