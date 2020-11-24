Menu

Health

No case of COVID-19 at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, principal reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:52 am
A possible case of COVID-19 was being investigated at Cobourg Collegiate Institute.
A possible case of COVID-19 was being investigated at Cobourg Collegiate Institute. Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit file

No case of COVID-19 was found at a Cobourg high school, its principal announced Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Cobourg Collegiate Institute said an individual was being asked to remain at home pending results of a test for the coronavirus. A number of individuals were asked to self-isolate as a precaution. A letter to students and staff did not indicate if the individual was a student or staff member.

Read more: COVID-19: Possible case being investigated at Cobourg Collegiate Institute

However, on Tuesday morning, principal Jamie Patenall stated the test result for the individual came back negative.

“We are pleased to report that we do not have a COVID case at CCI,” he posted on the school’s website. “Any students and staff who were asked to self-isolate may now return to school and regular activities.

“We appreciate that this may have been a stressful time for students, staff and parents. To help keep students and staff safe, we always work closely with our local health agencies to respond to issues, and we follow all their recommendations.”

