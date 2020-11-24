No case of COVID-19 at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, principal reports

Send this page to someone via email

No case of COVID-19 was found at a Cobourg high school, its principal announced Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Cobourg Collegiate Institute said an individual was being asked to remain at home pending results of a test for the coronavirus. A number of individuals were asked to self-isolate as a precaution. A letter to students and staff did not indicate if the individual was a student or staff member.

However, on Tuesday morning, principal Jamie Patenall stated the test result for the individual came back negative.

“We are pleased to report that we do not have a COVID case at CCI,” he posted on the school’s website. “Any students and staff who were asked to self-isolate may now return to school and regular activities.

“We appreciate that this may have been a stressful time for students, staff and parents. To help keep students and staff safe, we always work closely with our local health agencies to respond to issues, and we follow all their recommendations.”