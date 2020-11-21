Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 21 2020 1:59pm
08:53

Why no mask mandate in B.C. schools?

Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson explains why masks are not required in schools even though they are now mandated in all other public indoor spaces.

