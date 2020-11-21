Global News Morning BC November 21 2020 1:59pm 08:53 Why no mask mandate in B.C. schools? Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson explains why masks are not required in schools even though they are now mandated in all other public indoor spaces. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?