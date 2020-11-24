COVID-19: Possible case being investigated at Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are investigating a possible case of COVID-19 at a Cobourg high school.

On Monday, Cobourg Collegiate Institute principal Jamie Patenall issued a letter to parents and staff, notifying them that the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is investigating a “possible case” of COVID-19 at the public school for grades 9 to 12.

“To err on the side of caution, the health unit has decided to take precautions while waiting for the test results,” Patenall said.

Patenall did not state if the individual is a student or staff member but said they will remain at home until the health unit advises they can return.

The school is working with the health unit to identify any potential close contacts of the individual who may have to self-isolate, self-monitor or get tested for the coronavirus.

“Those individuals will be contacted directly, everyone else can continue to attend school and work as usual,” Patenall said.

The principal said the school is “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected” daily and that schools with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board are regularly disinfected on a rotating basis with an electro-static sprayer that kills cold and flu viruses.

“Our school will be disinfected by the electro-static sprayer tonight,” he said on Monday.

Students and staff were advised to remain at home if they are sick and complete daily self-screening and continue to physically distance and wear a mask indoors and on school buses.

“We appreciate that this news may be concerning for our students, staff and parents,” he said. “We want to assure everyone that we continue to work closely with the HKPR Health Unit to respond to this issue, and will follow all their recommendations to help keep students and staff safe.”

The health unit at noon Monday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County. There are currently 10 active cases overall in the county.

