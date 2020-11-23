COVID-19 takes out world’s biggest bonspiel

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic has knocked another Manitoba sporting event off the curling calendar.

Curl Manitoba announced the postponement of the 2021 Manitoba Open bonspiel on Monday.

In a statement, the provincial curling body said the decision wasn’t made lightly, but was done in the “interest of safety and health of all volunteers, athletes, spectators, and clubs.”

There is still a small hope the 2021 version can be staged at a later date as the event has not yet been cancelled completely.

Curl Manitoba said it’s working with the Winnipeg Curling Clubs Association to ensure the event can continue, even if it’s not until 2022.

Despite smaller numbers in recent years, the Manitoba Open is still considered both the world’s largest and longest-running bonspiel.

The 133rd edition of the event that was formerly called the MCA Bonspiel was scheduled to run from Jan. 14 to 18 at various curling clubs around the city.

