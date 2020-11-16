Team Mike McEwen wins in season debut in Penticton, B.C

Send this page to someone via email

Team Mike McEwen made a big splash in their long-awaited season debut.

McEwen, Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski, and Colin Hodgson won the Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic bonspiel on Monday afternoon at the Penticton Curling Club in British Columbia.

The foursome defeated Ontario’s Glenn Howard in the final 6-3. It was Team McEwen’s first event of the curling season with the ongoing pandemic.

McEwen scored a four-ender in the very first end and never trailed in the championship match. They stole a single point in the second end to lead by five. Howard bounced back with a deuce in the third end. But after they traded singles, Team Howard conceded the game after the sixth end.

The victory comes with an $18,000 payday for the Manitoba rink.

Team McEwen finished the weekend with wins in seven of their eight games. They knocked off Kevin Koe 6-4 earlier on Monday to qualify for the final.

This past weekend’s women’s bonspiel had to be scrapped after playing only one draw. After making the trip to Okotoks, Alberta, Manitoba squads skipped by Kerri Einarson and Jennifer Jones played only one game before new COVID-19 health restrictions in Alberta shut down the curling club.

The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul was scheduled for this weekend. But with the province moving to the red level this past week amid the pandemic, all recreational facilities in the province have been closed.

