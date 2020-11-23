Menu

South Simcoe police investigate following fatal crash in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 5:32 pm
At about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to investigate a collision in the area of Sideroad 5 and Highway 89.
At about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to investigate a collision in the area of Sideroad 5 and Highway 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

South Simcoe Police say they’re investigating following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil, Ont., that claimed the life of a Toronto woman on Sunday.

At about 5:50 p.m., police were called to investigate a collision in the area of Sideroad 5 and Highway 89.

Read more: Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

According to officers, a southbound Honda Civic lost control and slid into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Both vehicles went into a nearby ditch, police say, leaving a 22-year-old Toronto woman, who was driving the Civic, dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, according to officers.

Read more: Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing, police say

Police say the road was closed for about eight hours but has since reopened.

Investigators are looking for witnesses. Those with information are asked to contact Const. Ashley Fairbarn at 705-436-2141, ext. 2034.

