Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a fatal ATV crash that took place the evening of Halloween.
On Oct. 31 at about 5:30 pm, police say they found a 55-year-old Alliston, Ont., man dead in a wooded area following an ATV rollover off a trail in the Line 10 and Yonge Street area.
Officers say the man left for his ATV ride just after 9 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
