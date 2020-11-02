Menu

Traffic

Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 11:22 am
Police say they found a 55-year-old Alliston, Ont., man dead in a wooded area Saturday evening.
Police say they found a 55-year-old Alliston, Ont., man dead in a wooded area Saturday evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a fatal ATV crash that took place the evening of Halloween.

On Oct. 31 at about 5:30 pm, police say they found a 55-year-old Alliston, Ont., man dead in a wooded area following an ATV rollover off a trail in the Line 10 and Yonge Street area.

Body found near area where 15-year-old Bradford boy was reported missing, police say

Officers say the man left for his ATV ride just after 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

