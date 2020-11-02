Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Bradford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a fatal ATV crash that took place the evening of Halloween.

On Oct. 31 at about 5:30 pm, police say they found a 55-year-old Alliston, Ont., man dead in a wooded area following an ATV rollover off a trail in the Line 10 and Yonge Street area.

Officers say the man left for his ATV ride just after 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement