Avoid Lachine Hospital’s ER due to coronavirus outbreak, MUHC says

Montrealers seeking urgent medical care are being asked to avoid the emergency room at the Lachine Hospital due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the fifth floor.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says 13 patients on the fifth floor, including some in the intensive care unit, have tested positive for the virus. Two health-care workers also tested positive.

“An investigation is underway to determine the likely sources of the outbreak and potential transmissions,” the organization which oversees the hospital said in statement on Monday.

The rash of cases has also forced the hospital to suspend admissions to the fifth floor “until the outbreak is under control” and to cancel other medical services at the hospital, including ambulatory activities.

Outpatient clinics, consultations with specialists, radiology exams and blood tests are also off limits until further notice.

In the meantime, the MUHC says all patients who may have been exposed to those who contracted the virus are under preventive isolation.

“Periodic screening will be conducted following exposure,” the organization said.

