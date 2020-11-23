Quebec adds 1,164 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload has reached 133,206 after the province reported 1,164 new infections Monday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé encouraged the public to continue abiding by public health restrictions and limiting their contacts to bring down the number of new cases.

“It’s together that we will get there,” he wrote on social media.

There are 13 additional deaths, including three in the past 24 hours. Ten of those deaths occurred last week and they have been retroactively added to the death toll.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 6,842 Quebecers since March. This includes 3,595 deaths in Montreal.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by eight to 634. Of those patients, 98 are in intensive care, a decrease of five from the previous day.

Health authorities say 20,017 tests were given Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, there have been more than 3.7 million tests.

To date, there have been 115,367 recoveries in Quebec.

