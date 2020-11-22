Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

12 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday and 243 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:49 pm
A nurse welcomes a man at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on Monday, November 9, 2020.
A nurse welcomes a man at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manitoba public health officials have confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Read more: 10 more Manitoba COVID-19 deaths Saturday, more than 8,000 known active cases

The deaths are all from Winnipeg and include:

  • A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Parkview Place outbreak
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long Term Care Home outbreak
  • A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Beacon Hill Lodge outbreak
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.7 per cent provincially and 13.4 per cent in Winnipeg and 243 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 13,544.

Trending Stories
  • 14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 29 cases in the Northern health region
  • 16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 49 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 135 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 8,122 known active cases and 5,193 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 288 people in hospital with 52 people in intensive care, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is 229.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,112 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 330,265.

Read more: Tired of coronavirus? Some advice to counter COVID-19 fatigue

The province is also warning about a possible exposure of COVID-19 in the lobby of 425 Elgin Ave. between Nov. 10 and 16.

In the upper levels of the building, there is 55+ senior housing and in the lower level is the Northern Connection Medical Centre in Winnipeg, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s website.

The centre is a primary care clinic for people temporarily in Winnipeg from northern communities.

