12 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday and 243 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials have confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

The deaths are all from Winnipeg and include:

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Parkview Place outbreak

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long Term Care Home outbreak

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Beacon Hill Lodge outbreak

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.7 per cent provincially and 13.4 per cent in Winnipeg and 243 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 13,544.

14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

29 cases in the Northern health region

16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

49 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

135 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 8,122 known active cases and 5,193 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 288 people in hospital with 52 people in intensive care, while the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is 229.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,112 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 330,265.

The province is also warning about a possible exposure of COVID-19 in the lobby of 425 Elgin Ave. between Nov. 10 and 16.

In the upper levels of the building, there is 55+ senior housing and in the lower level is the Northern Connection Medical Centre in Winnipeg, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s website.

The centre is a primary care clinic for people temporarily in Winnipeg from northern communities.