10 more Manitoba COVID-19 deaths Saturday, more than 8,000 known active cases

Manitoba public health officials say 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

Those deaths include:

A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Care Unit

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health-Santé Sud and linked to the outbreak at the Bridgepark Manor assisted living facility

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home

A woman in her 100s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at the Gilbert Plains personal care home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.8 per cent provincially and 13.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of Saturday morning, 387 new cases of the virus have been identified, including:

26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

34 cases in the Northern health region

15 cases in Prairie Mountain Health

94 cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

218 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province says two cases were removed due to error, for a net total of 385 new cases.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 13,304.

The data also shows there are 8,012 known active cases, while 5,075 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 276 people in hospital, with 45 people in intensive care while the total number of deaths connected to COVID-19 is 217.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,519 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 327,511.

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at Grace Hospital Unit 3 North in Winnipeg, Dakota House in Winnipeg, Eastview Place in Altona, Tabor Home in Morden, Fernwood Place in Steinbach, and Lion Prairie Manor and Douglas Campbell Lodge in Portage la Prairie.

The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.