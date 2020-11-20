Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Winnipeg man weighing his options as care home invites family members to bedsides

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Click to play video 'Golden Links Care Home outbreak' Golden Links Care Home outbreak
As care homes continue to grapple with the spread of COVID-19, a big change in one plans has been announced at one facility. Families of residents at Golden Links Lodge are now being asked to sit bedside, amid significant staffing challenges. Joe Scarpelli reports.

A Winnipeg man is weighing his options as the care home looking after his grandmother is inviting family members inside while it deals with a coronavirus outbreak.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said Golden Links Lodge is dealing with a significant staffing challenge related to the outbreak and the home has asked relatives of its residents to come in and sit by their bedside to monitor any change in condition.

Jordan Hanna’s grandmother tested positive last Sunday and isn’t sure yet if he’ll make arrangements to have someone with her. His family is also trying to look after his 93-year-old grandfather and keep the virus away from him.

Read more: Families asked to sit at bedsides at Golden Links Lodge as COVID-19 cases rise

“It’s something to talk (about) with family because there’s a risk,” Hanna said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m a 28-year-old powerlifter and I feel invincible but I’ve had history with pneumonia so I’m scared. My sister can’t because she has two kids and a family.”

Hanna’s mom passed away earlier this year, not related to COVID-19, and is terrified of losing another family member.

Trending Stories

“It makes your heart sink,” he said.

Read more: Man in his 20s Manitoba’s youngest coronavirus victim, 9 new deaths, 438 new cases Friday

An outbreak was declared at Golden Links Lodge on Nov. 11. The WRHA said 42 of the 81 residents have tested positive for coronavirus and staff can’t keep up.

Arrangements were made with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to provide immediate support Thursday night. WRHA respiratory and community intravenous teams have also been onsite.

An exemption has also been made to allow staff members from other health care sectors to help at the home.

Shared Health’s chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said any family members entering the facility will be given PPE and training.

“The offer of loved ones and care givers to come in is not to replace the clinical care that they need but to be a support to the residents,” Siragusa said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hanna doesn’t blame the workers at the facility for the situation, but is calling on the government to call in the military.

“This isn’t okay,” Hanna said. “The military needs to be in yesterday.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave' Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave
Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaCare HomeCOVID-19 in ManitobaCare Home OutbreakGolden Links Lodgevisiting care homesfamily members in care homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers