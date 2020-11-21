Menu

Canada

4 new outbreaks declared in Waterloo Region including one connected to a dance class

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 8:26 pm
Waterloo Public Health announced four new COVID-19-related outbreaks in the area on Saturday including one involving a dance class.

The agency said that there were two COVID-19 cases connected to the outbreak but failed to provide further details.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

The other new outbreaks saw two being declared in manufacturing/industrial workplaces and one in food and beverage services.

There are now 23 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region with no new cases being linked to any of the others in the area.

Waterloo Public Health reported 47 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Saturday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 2,958.

Another 44 people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,500.

There are currently 336 active cases in the area including 22 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Read more: Ontario places Waterloo Region in red control COVID-19 level

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 102,378.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,581 on Nov. 14.

Twenty-one deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,472.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

