4 new outbreaks declared in Waterloo Region including one connected to a dance class

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced four new COVID-19-related outbreaks in the area on Saturday including one involving a dance class.

The agency said that there were two COVID-19 cases connected to the outbreak but failed to provide further details.

The other new outbreaks saw two being declared in manufacturing/industrial workplaces and one in food and beverage services.

There are now 23 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region with no new cases being linked to any of the others in the area.

2:24 Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say

Waterloo Public Health reported 47 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Saturday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 2,958.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 44 people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,500.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 336 active cases in the area including 22 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 102,378.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,581 on Nov. 14.

Twenty-one deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,472.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Advertisement