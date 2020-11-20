Montreal police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting Thursday in Villeray

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Fabre Street between Tillemont and Villeray streets.

A 49-year-old man died of his injuries after he was shot at least once in the upper body.

Police said the man’s death is the 24th homicide of 2020 in Montreal.

In a news release, police said the suspect — a 23-year-old man — was arrested by the tactical intervention unit in the borough of LaSalle.

“He was interviewed overnight by investigators and should appear in Quebec court [Friday],” the statement reads.

Police said both the suspect and the victim are known to its services., but did not elaborate.

