Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting Thursday in Villeray

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 3:06 pm
Montreal police investigate after a shooting in Villeray on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A 23-year-old man has since been arrested.
Montreal police investigate after a shooting in Villeray on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A 23-year-old man has since been arrested. Courtesy TVA

Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Fabre Street between Tillemont and Villeray streets.

Read more: Fatal shooting in Villeray prompts investigation by Montreal police

A 49-year-old man died of his injuries after he was shot at least once in the upper body.

Police said the man’s death is the 24th homicide of 2020 in Montreal.

Read more: Suspicious death in LaSalle deemed a homicide: Montreal police

In a news release, police said the suspect — a 23-year-old man — was arrested by the tactical intervention unit in the borough of LaSalle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
“He was interviewed overnight by investigators and should appear in Quebec court [Friday],” the statement reads.

Police said both the suspect and the victim are known to its services., but did not elaborate.

Click to play video 'Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws' Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws
Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws – Oct 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingMontreal PoliceSPVMFatal ShootingMontreal shootingMontreal HomicideMontreal Fatal ShootingVilleray shootingMontreal homicides 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers