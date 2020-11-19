Menu

Crime

Villeray shooting leaves man in his 50s in critical condition

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 9:43 am
Montreal police say no arrests have been made.
Montreal police say no arrests have been made. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the shooting occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Fabre Street between Tillemont and Villeray streets.

Witnesses told police that the man was approached by one or more suspects while approaching a vehicle on the street.

READ MORE: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

The victim was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

A perimeter has been set up in the area as investigators remain at the scene.

