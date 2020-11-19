Villeray shooting leaves man in his 50s in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday morning in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the shooting occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Fabre Street between Tillemont and Villeray streets.

Witnesses told police that the man was approached by one or more suspects while approaching a vehicle on the street.

The victim was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

A perimeter has been set up in the area as investigators remain at the scene.

