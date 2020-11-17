Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in LaSalle deemed a homicide: Montreal police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 3:15 pm
Montreal police say the death of a 93-year-old man has been ruled a homicide. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Montreal police say the death of a 93-year-old man has been ruled a homicide. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Global News

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Tuesday that a suspicious death on Monday has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Dumas Street in Montreal’s LaSalle borough at 8:30 on the morning of Nov. 16.

According to police, a 93-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the home by someone who had come by to provide home-care services to the victim’s wife.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the death was deemed suspicious because the victim’s body bore signs of violence.

A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear in Quebec court later in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Police say it is the 23rd homicide of 2020 to occur on SPVM territory.

