Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Crime

RCMP fatally shoot dog while arresting break-in suspect in Richmond

By Simon Little Global News
A Richmond RCMP officer shot a dog Wednesday, after police say it attacked them during a break-and-enter call.
A Richmond RCMP officer shot a dog Wednesday, after police say it attacked them during a break-and-enter call. Global News

A Richmond RCMP officer fatally shot a dog while responding to a break-and-enter call on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the apartment near Minoru park around 6:40 p.m., according to police.

When two responding officers tried to arrest the suspect, he fought back, prompting police to call for backup, RCMP said.

As two additional officers entered the building, they encountered a man who lost control of a large dog.

Richmond RCMP Const. Kenneth Lau said the dog then cornered and bit the two officers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a difficult situation,” he said.

“Police officers are often required to make split-second decisions that would potentially affect whether or not they’re safe or whether they could face serious injuries as a result of the incident.”

A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and will appear in court early next year on charges of break and enter.

RCMP said they are providing support to everyone involved in the disturbing incident.

