Police shoot aggressive dog in South Surrey after it bit one person, lunged at others: RCMP

RCMP say they were forced to shoot an aggressive dog in South Surrey on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of 128 Street and 16 Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after the dog had reportedly bit one person and lunged at several others.

RCMP said the dog was off-leash and not accompanied by its owner when officers arrived. The dog charged one of the officers, who fired two shots at it, injuring the animal, according to police.

Mounties said the dog was still alive when it was transported from the scene by Surrey Animal Control, but could not speak to the animal’s current condition.

Police could not confirm the type of dog but said it was a large breed.

Police said the dog’s owner was identified after “numerous efforts,” and could still face a penalty.

The RCMP and Animal Control investigation is ongoing.