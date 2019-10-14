Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Police shoot aggressive dog in South Surrey after it bit one person, lunged at others: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 5:29 pm
Surrey RCMP says it was forced to shoot an aggressive dog on Sunday. .
Surrey RCMP says it was forced to shoot an aggressive dog on Sunday. . Benjamin Cummins

RCMP say they were forced to shoot an aggressive dog in South Surrey on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of 128 Street and 16 Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after the dog had reportedly bit one person and lunged at several others.

READ MORE: Dog shot dead after becoming ‘aggressive’ with officers: Peel police

RCMP said the dog was off-leash and not accompanied by its owner when officers arrived. The dog charged one of the officers, who fired two shots at it, injuring the animal, according to police.

Mounties said the dog was still alive when it was transported from the scene by Surrey Animal Control, but could not speak to the animal’s current condition.

Police could not confirm the type of dog but said it was a large breed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Investigation is underway after Regina police officer shoots dog

Police said the dog’s owner was identified after “numerous efforts,” and could still face a penalty.

The RCMP and Animal Control investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
DogSurrey RCMPsouth surreydog shotPolice shoot dogofficer shoots dogdog shot policedog shot RCMPrcmp shoots dogrcmp shot dog
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.