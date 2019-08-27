Dog shot dead after becoming ‘aggressive’ with officers: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a dog was shot and killed after officers approached a suspicious man with the canine outside of a residence early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to a home near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton at around 5:15 a.m.

Investigators said that when police tried to approach the man, the dog became aggressive towards officers. The dog was shot and died at the scene, police said.

The man involved was arrested and taken into custody, pending charges. It is still unknown what charges the man will be facing.

It is not clear what breed of dog was shot and killed.

