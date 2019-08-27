Crime
August 27, 2019 6:23 am

Peel police searching for 4 suspects after Brampton shooting

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Police at the scene of a shooting in Brampton.

Andrew Collins / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects after a man was shot in Brampton late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Glidden Road and Rutherford Road just before 11:30 p.m.

One man was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Four men described as between 20 and 30 years old wearing dark clothing at the time of the shooting fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton shooting
Glidden and Rutherford
Glidden Road
peel regional police
Rutherford Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.