Dog expected to survive after being shot by Regina police officer

An investigation is underway after a Regina police officer shot a dog in an open field in the 5200 block of 14th Avenue on Wednesday.

The Regina Police Service Canine Unit was preparing for a canine training session at around 12:20 p.m. when officers noticed a vehicle approaching.

As the male driver came to a stop near the training area, police approached the vehicle as two dogs from inside were released without leashes.

Accompanied by a police dog, the officer approached the male with the intent of asking him to leash his large-breed dogs or relocate them.

During their interaction, the officer became fearful when one of the two dogs became, what he described as, “aggressive” towards him.

He then proceeded to withdraw his pistol and shoot the dog.

The male retrieved both dogs and left the area.

Global News spoke with the son of Lance Murphy, the owner of the three-year-old American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Misty.

He says the dog is not known to be aggressive and says his dad was throwing a ball near the Regina airport when the officer approached him.

Police later located the male and his dogs at a veterinary clinic.

The Regina Police Service is conducting an investigation into this incident and is in contact with the dog owner.

Anytime an officer discharges a firearm, a full investigation is conducted and was launched immediately.

Once the investigation is complete, it is submitted to the Use of Force board who will review and determine recommendations on what to do next.

The investigative package is also forwarded to the Saskatchewan Police Commission for review.

Police have confirmed the dog a live and expected to live.